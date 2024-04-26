National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in National Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 75.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $43.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 14.34%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

