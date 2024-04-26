National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Position Decreased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in National Health Investors by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

