NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,740,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,544,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,586,865,000 after purchasing an additional 209,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $826.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $851.37 and a 200-day moving average of $632.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $266.25 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.