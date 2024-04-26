NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.7 %

NVDA opened at $826.32 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $266.25 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $851.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.39.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

