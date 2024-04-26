NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lessened by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $826.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $266.25 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $851.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

