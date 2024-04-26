Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 17,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 35,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $132.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.06. The company has a market capitalization of $315.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

