Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5,559.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,811 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after buying an additional 4,011,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after buying an additional 2,742,071 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $21.71 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.25, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

