PayPay Securities Corp Sells 49 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PayPay Securities Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.1% of PayPay Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $826.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $851.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $266.25 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.