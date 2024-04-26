Perennial Advisors LLC Has $12.82 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $173.67 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day moving average of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

