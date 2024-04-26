Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Stake Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 644.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 307.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,441 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 79.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 294,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 130,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MAV opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,269.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,631,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,205.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.