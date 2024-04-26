Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $826.32 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $266.25 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $851.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

