Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $146.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $139.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DGX. Barclays initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

