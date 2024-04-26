Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $155.00 at Mizuho

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

DGX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.5 %

DGX stock opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $703,349.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,145.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after acquiring an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,202,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

