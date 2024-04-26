Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $2,874,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45,214.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $166.93 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $192.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

