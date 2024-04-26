Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,634,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,069,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,395,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,400,000 after buying an additional 911,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,792,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,328,000 after buying an additional 164,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,088,000 after buying an additional 135,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half in the third quarter valued at about $106,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $70.60 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.