Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Baiju Bhatt Sells 154,160 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $634,752.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $286,005.72.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57.

On Thursday, February 29th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $269,505.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $7,288,271.70.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.69. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 291,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

