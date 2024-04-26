Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,358 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 785,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 581,272 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Sapiens International Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.