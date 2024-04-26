Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.