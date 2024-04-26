Sfmg LLC Has $7.29 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $826.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $266.25 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $851.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

