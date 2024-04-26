STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Position Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.6 %

STAG opened at $34.54 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.