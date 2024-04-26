Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 421,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,625,000 after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $193.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The company has a market cap of $555.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

