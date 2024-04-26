Strs Ohio Decreases Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of BlueLinx worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth $11,025,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 17.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 12.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 86.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 482.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BlueLinx stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $132.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $712.53 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,263.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,570 shares of company stock worth $1,000,196. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

