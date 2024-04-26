Strs Ohio Sells 3,600 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stagwell in the third quarter worth $89,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Stagwell by 40.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Stagwell by 31.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Stagwell by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stagwell by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on STGW shares. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.05 on Friday. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -201.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,438.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

