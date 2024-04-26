Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

