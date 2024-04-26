Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 91,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 164,031 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,139,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 140,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, Director Pendleton P. White bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLYM opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.10 million, a PE ratio of 108.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 505.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLYM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

