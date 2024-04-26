Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

CHCT opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.25 million, a P/E ratio of 122.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $37.15.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 871.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHCT

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.