Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 125,047 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,838,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $86,167.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $195,211.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $86,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,255. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

