Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 806,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,752,000 after acquiring an additional 230,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 517,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,705,000 after acquiring an additional 118,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.43. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

