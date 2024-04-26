TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 193.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $117.38 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $119.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.15.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. UBS Group upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

