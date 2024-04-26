TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 56,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,836,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,976,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.34.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $26.63 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

