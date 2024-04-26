Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNK opened at $58.13 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.28.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

TNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

