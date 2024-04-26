Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 616.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after acquiring an additional 531,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teradata by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 161,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Teradata by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

