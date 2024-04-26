Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $136.00. The stock had previously closed at $144.68, but opened at $162.84. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tesla shares last traded at $166.94, with a volume of 59,321,370 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.70.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 776,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $193,935,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

