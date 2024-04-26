The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CG opened at $45.62 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

