The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Toro alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after buying an additional 835,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,246,000 after purchasing an additional 757,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,528,000 after purchasing an additional 204,542 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2,481.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 72,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 129,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $108.50.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.