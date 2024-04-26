Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Thermon Group worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 976,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Thermon Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.18. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.22 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, Director Roger L. Fix acquired 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,963.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,616.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

THR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

