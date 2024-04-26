UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in UiPath by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 196.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

PATH opened at $19.42 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

