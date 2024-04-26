United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $169.00 at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.96.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

