Valliance Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 35.4% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 149,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,263,000 after acquiring an additional 70,122 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $20,956,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.7 %

NVDA opened at $826.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $851.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $266.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.