Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,588,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, March 25th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $192,799.20.

On Thursday, February 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $193,348.56.

On Monday, January 29th, Grant Pickering sold 30,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $1,980,900.00.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,452,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,809,000 after purchasing an additional 168,125 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

