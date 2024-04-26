Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $299.00 at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $297.00 to $299.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.58.

Shares of V opened at $275.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

