Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Visteon worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Visteon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $159.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

