Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,621,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Voya Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 141.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 184,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,436,000 after acquiring an additional 752,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Voya Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

