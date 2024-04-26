Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,962,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,382,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 116.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTS opened at $201.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.29 and a one year high of $219.52. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.85.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.20.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

