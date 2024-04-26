Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $94.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.00. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $92.54 and a 1 year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

