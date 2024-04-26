Xponance Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,430,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Weatherford International by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 381,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,309,000 after acquiring an additional 330,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 264,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,710,000 after purchasing an additional 238,806 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,406.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,628,764 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.50. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

