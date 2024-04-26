Xponance Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock worth $4,944,810. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $107.80.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

