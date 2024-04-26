Xponance Inc. Acquires 307 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,080,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,997,000 after acquiring an additional 270,524 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $50.52 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

