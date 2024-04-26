Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,118,000 after buying an additional 982,384 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after buying an additional 850,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 865.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after buying an additional 610,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $13,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $33.38 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

