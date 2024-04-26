Xponance Inc. Buys 4,365 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 195.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 34.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 15.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.8 %

HLI opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $133.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.91.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

